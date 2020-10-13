76 health workers, five police officers test Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A staggering 76 health workers on Monday tested positive for Covid here which is the highest single-day tally of health workers being confirmed with the virus infection. Lately, the number of health workers testing positive had gone down for a period of time before the massive surge recorded on the day. According to a health department official, the cases of health officials testing positive are mostly scattered ones. “We are still waiting to see whether there is indeed a pattern to them but from the information we have these are all scattered cases.

The health officials testing positive are mostly from non- Covid care and we see complacency in following Covid protocol even among health workers. Workers gathering in cafeterias and changing rooms are also a reason for the spread. Moreover, they are at increased risk since they come into contact with many patients, some of whom will be asymptomatic,” said the official.

Meanwhile, five police officers at Palode police station, including the circle inspector, have tested positive. The station has been disinfected while officers in primary contact have been placed in quarantine. As many as 629 fresh cases and six deaths were reported in the district on Monday . Of these, 415 were instances of local transmission and 117 cases in which the source of infection is not known. The day registered the highest daily tally of cases with no known source of infection.

As many as 830 recoveries were reported on the day. The deceased are Rajan (45) from Thiruvananthapuram, Maya (40) from Kalliyoor, Raveendran (48) from Poovar, Omana (65) from Thattathumoola, Krishnan (89) from Manacaud and Paneer Selvam (58) from Tiruchendur. The district now has 11,513 active cases. Among those who tested positive on the day, 118 were over the age of 60 while 48 were below 15 years. As many as 3,238 people were newly put under observation in the district on the day.

Visitors sent back from Ponmudi, eco-tourism services not to reopen soon

T’Puram: Despite hill stations being reopened for tourists across the state on Monday, a small group of visitors to Ponmudi was sent back at the Kallar checkpost itself. The decision to postpone public entry was made in the wake of increasing local transmission of Covid cases. “There are tribal settlements and ‘layams’ in the region with people living in close quarters,” said an official with Ponmudi Eco Tourism. “No Covid case has been reported here so far. If one person gets infected, it could lead to a massive spread. A large number of people are above the age of 60.

We have eco-tourism here and it is the locals who guide the tourists as part of the Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS). Naturally, they will come in contact with them. The samithi, which consists of people from the settlements and layams, are of the same opinion.” Meanwhile, VSS will hold an emergency executive meeting to decide the reopening in Ponmudi. Over 200 people work in Ponmudi from the settlements as part of VSS. At present, every month, each staff gets one turn.

They are also being paid wages. “Our stand is that we should postpone the reopening of Ponmudi till January next year at least. This will be discussed in the executive committee meeting,” said VSS president Suneesh. The nearest public health centre from Ponmudi is 25 km away, in Vithura. Currently, only tourists who book stay at the KTDC hotel here online are being given entry. However, they do not have access to eco-tourism services. The Veli Tourist Village could not reopen for tourists on Monday as the area was listed as a containment zone.

containment measures tightened

T’Puram: Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the district administration will take strict action against shops and establishments violating Covid protocol. Apart from this, the containment efforts here will also be strengthened. He was speaking at an evaluation meeting held here on Monday. “The officials will ensure that the restrictions are being followed. Legal action will be taken against violators and containment zones will be strictly under surveillance,” said the minister.