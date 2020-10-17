STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idols reach Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, Navarathri poojas begin Saturday

The Navarathri pooja will begin on Saturday morning marking the beginning of Navarathri festival celebrations. 

Published: 17th October 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple



By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Navarathri idols from Padmanabhapuram Palace that were taken out in a procession from Thuckalay in Kanyakumari district were brought to Padmanabhaswamy temple here on Friday. The Navarathri pooja will begin on Saturday morning marking the beginning of Navarathri festival celebrations. 

The idols are brought to the temple every year during the Navarathri pooja. This year, in the wake of Covid, it was originally planned to transport the idols in vehicles. But later the plan was changed following the public call to stick on to tradition. The idols were brought in a procession as usual but with limited number of people taking part in it. 

The procession had a temporary halt at Sree Krishnaswamy temple in Neyyattinkara late on Thursday. Early in the morning, the idols were brought to Avadiyammar temple in Karamana. In the evening the idols were taken to Padmatheerthakkulam through the traditional pathway in Chalai. 

The idol of goddess Saraswathi was placed at Navarathri Mandapam in the Poojappura while the Velimala Kumaraswami idol was taken to Devi Temple in Aryashala. The idol of Munnoottinanga was taken to Chenthitta temple. In all three places,  devotees can offer prayers starting Saturday following Covid protocol. 

Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple Navarathri
