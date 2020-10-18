STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cremations to be streamed live from Shanthikavadam by Thiruvananthapuram city corporation

Among these, 181 were from outside of corporation limits while nine were from other states.

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city corporation will facilitate video transmission of cremations of people who died due to Covid, from Shanthikavadam, the crematorium run by the civic body. With relatives not being able to attend cremations, the corporation hopes to help the grieving families.So far 381 bodies of Covid patients have been cremated at Shanthikavadam. Among these, 181 were from outside of corporation limits while nine were from other states.

“Even on Onam day, our staff were engaged in cremations here. We have a health officer with only the charge of the crematorium. His services will be available round the clock. Moreover, memorial meetings for Covid patients and others can be conducted at Smrithi Mandapam on the crematorium premises soon. Infrastructure work for the same will be done soon. Similarly, cameras and display screens necessary for video streaming will be installed soon,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. He was speaking to reporters at the city corporation office.

The city corporation also hopes to shift from electric to gas crematoriums and the works for the same are underway. At present , Shanthikavadam has two electric burners and four traditional ones. The online booking for cremation slots will also be possible soon through Smart Trivandrum app. The technical work for the same is under way.

Dump yard to be developed into a park
The waste dumping yard at Erumakkuzhi is being transformed into a park with a garden. During lockdown period, the city corporation had cleaned the region with the help of homeless people in the streets who were part of the city corporation’s camp in Attakulangara. Now, the final round of works is under way here. By the end of the month, the park is expected to be opened.

