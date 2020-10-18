STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Navaratri fest begins in Thiruvananthapuram temples

The Navaratri festival has begun at various temples in the district. 

Published: 18th October 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ahead of the Navarathri festival sale of idols have begun in the city. A girl buying a Krishna idol from a shop at East Fort Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Ahead of the Navarathri festival sale of idols have begun in the city. A girl buying a Krishna idol from a shop at East Fort Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Navaratri festival has begun at various temples in the district. The idol of goddess Saraswati brought in the traditional procession from the Padmanabhapuram palace was placed for worship at the Navaratri mandapam of the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple on Saturday morning.

Other idols brought in the procession, the idol of Velimala Kumaraswami and Munnoottinanka, were placed for worship at the Aryasala Devi temple and Chenthitta Bhagavathy temple, respectively.
Authorities have asked all worship centres to follow the Covid-19 protocol. Several temples are doing away ezhuthiniruth, the ritual to introduce children to the world of words, and the customary music festival, citing practical difficulties in the wake of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navaratri Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp