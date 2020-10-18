Navaratri fest begins in Thiruvananthapuram temples

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Navaratri festival has begun at various temples in the district. The idol of goddess Saraswati brought in the traditional procession from the Padmanabhapuram palace was placed for worship at the Navaratri mandapam of the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple on Saturday morning.

Other idols brought in the procession, the idol of Velimala Kumaraswami and Munnoottinanka, were placed for worship at the Aryasala Devi temple and Chenthitta Bhagavathy temple, respectively.

Authorities have asked all worship centres to follow the Covid-19 protocol. Several temples are doing away ezhuthiniruth, the ritual to introduce children to the world of words, and the customary music festival, citing practical difficulties in the wake of the pandemic.