Protester refused to accept compensation agreed  upon by unions: Management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to the TNIE report on the agitation staged by Preetha Babu outside an Aravind Fuels outlet in Enchakkal-Chakka bypass region, the management said the protesters’ demands had no merit. As per the statement issued, the protester was recruited when there was an increase in customers due to the construction of an overbridge here, which resulted in traffic diversions.

After the work was completed, the business came down and temporary employees were terminated. Based on discussions with trade unions, the management also paid compensation to the employees, which Preetha refused to accept and instead continued her protest. Seeking to be hired back at work, Preetha has been fasting outside the petrol pump for over a week now.