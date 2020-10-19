685 test Covid positive in Thiruvananthapuram, 1,210 recover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid caseload in the district is inching closer to the 50,000-mark. The district on Sunday recorded 1,210 recoveries and 685 fresh cases. The swab samples of four persons, who had died earlier, tested positive on the day. Meanwhile, police took action on 641 people for violating Covid protocol.

“The district’s current caseload is 49,852. Only 148 cases are needed to reach the 50,000-mark, making it the first district in the state to reach the same. But it is also having the highest number of recoveries (39, 243) and fourth in active cases (10,212),” said an officer of the district administration.

Among the newly-infected, 351 are women and 334 are men. Seventy-seven of them are below 15 years of age and 135 are above 60 years. A total of 2,905 were placed under observation on the day, taking the total people under surveillance to 30, 758.