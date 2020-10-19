KPCC chief releases revised guidelines for candidature in local body elections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has come out with revised guidelines for candidature in the local bodies elections. He has suggested that, as there is already 50 per cent reservation for women in the panchayat elections, steps should be initiated to avoid them contesting in general seats. Priority will be given to newcomers and youth.

Mullappally had released the first set of guidelines a few weeks ago. But now the latest guidelines have been updated following recommendations of a subcommittee. The guidelines include denying seats to those involved in non-political criminal cases, liquor/substance abuse cases, corruption and economic offences. Mullappally has warned stringent action against the sub-committee if it fails to adhere to the guidelines.

Rebel Congress candidates who had contested during the last civic bodies elections will be barred from contesting this time. Mullappally has urged that husbands and wives who keep swapping their seats should be discouraged. M Murali, KPCC general secretary, who is in charge of preparing the guidelines, told TNIE that under no circumstances will the KPCC intervene in choosing candidates as the sole responsibility lies on respective ward committees.

“The criteria for candidature are going to be winnability and party commitment. Similar to maintaining social distancing, we want candidates to exhibit social commitment and social acceptance as well. If the ward committee is unable to recommend a particular candidate there, then the next upper committee will zero in on the best contender,” said Murali.

At the same time, only those leaders who are members of Congress or feeder organisations will be allowed to contest. Mullappally urged probable candidates to give an affidavit to the party showing their commitment.