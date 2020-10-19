STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KPCC chief releases revised guidelines for candidature in local body elections

At the same time, only those leaders who are members of Congress or feeder organisations will be allowed to contest.

Published: 19th October 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has come out with revised guidelines for candidature in the local bodies elections. He has suggested that, as there is already 50 per cent reservation for women in the panchayat elections, steps should be initiated to avoid them contesting in general seats. Priority will be given to newcomers and youth.

Mullappally had released the first set of guidelines a few weeks ago. But now the latest guidelines have been updated following recommendations of a subcommittee. The guidelines include denying seats to those involved in non-political criminal cases, liquor/substance abuse cases, corruption and economic offences. Mullappally has warned stringent action against the sub-committee if it fails to adhere to the guidelines. 

Rebel Congress candidates who had contested during the last civic bodies elections will be barred from contesting this time. Mullappally has urged that husbands and wives who keep swapping their seats should be discouraged. M Murali, KPCC general secretary, who is in charge of preparing the guidelines, told TNIE that under no circumstances will the KPCC intervene in choosing candidates as the sole responsibility lies on respective ward committees.

“The criteria for candidature are going to be winnability and party commitment. Similar to maintaining social distancing, we want candidates to exhibit social commitment and social acceptance as well. If the ward committee is unable to recommend a particular candidate there, then the next upper committee will zero in on the best contender,” said Murali.

At the same time, only those leaders who are members of Congress or feeder organisations will be allowed to contest. Mullappally urged probable candidates to give an affidavit to the party showing their commitment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp