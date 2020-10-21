‘Bicycle Trains’ for a better future

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to encourage students in the city to cycle, capital city-based organisation Indus Cycling Embassy has launched a project named ‘Bicycle Trains’. By the time the schools reopen, the organisation aims to familiarise children with the routes. Students are being trained to pedal alongside other students, thereby encouraging a cycling culture in the city.

According to the organisers, the idea behind the ‘Bicycle Trains’ is to get a group of students to pedal together to their respective schools, creating an example for the public to follow. Their safety will also be ensured. “We wanted to encourage cycling culture among the students and make it a part of their life. They will also be taught the benefits of cycling, both physical and environmental,” said Prakash P Gopinath, founder of Indus Cycling Embassy.

“If two students start from Peroorkada to SMV School at 8.30am, four or more students can join them from Ambalamukku at 8.35am and their peers can join en route,” he says.“As many as 16 students are already part of the project. Initially, two adult members of the organisation will be accompanying the students to familiarise them with the routes. We have also intended to alert the traffic police while the students are on their way to ensure their safety,” says Prakash.

Route map the ‘Bicycle Trains’ are being organised on two routes — from Kachani Junction to Kowdiar Square and Sreekaryam to Manaveeyam.It starts from Kachani Junction at 6.20am and passes through Vattiyoorkavu Police Station at 6.30 am, Maruthumkuzhi (Kochar road) at 6.40am, Edapazhanji at 6.45am, Manaveeyam at 6.55am and Kowdiar Square at 7am. The second train from Sreekaryam begins at 6.15am and goes through Medical College, Ulloor, Kesavadasapuram, Pattom, Kuravankonam, Kowdiar Square and finally ends at Manaveeyam. Other routes to be added include Karamana-Thirumala, Karakulam-Peroorkada, Kamaleshwaram-Manaveeyam.

Safety first

The students will have to adhere to Covid-19 protocol, including keeping a minimum distance of two cycles, wearing breathable masks, carrying hand sanitisers and water bottles, wearing helmets, obeying the traffic rules and signals, respecting other road users, carrying emergency tools and first aid kit. The students should also carry an ID card with emergency contact numbers.