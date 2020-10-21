STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Bicycle Trains’ for a better future

Aiming to encourage students in the city to cycle, capital city-based organisation Indus Cycling Embassy has launched a project named ‘Bicycle Trains’.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to encourage students in the city to cycle, capital city-based organisation Indus Cycling Embassy has launched a project named ‘Bicycle Trains’.  By the time the schools reopen, the organisation aims to familiarise children with the routes. Students are being trained to pedal alongside other students, thereby encouraging a cycling culture in the city.

According to the organisers, the idea behind the ‘Bicycle Trains’ is to get a group of students to pedal together to their respective schools, creating an example for the public to follow. Their safety will also be ensured. “We wanted to encourage cycling culture among the students and make it a part of their life. They will also be taught the benefits of cycling, both physical and environmental,” said Prakash P Gopinath, founder of Indus Cycling Embassy.

“If two students start from Peroorkada to SMV School at 8.30am, four or more students can join them from Ambalamukku at 8.35am and their peers can join en route,” he says.“As many as 16 students are already part of the project. Initially, two adult members of the organisation will be accompanying the students to familiarise them with the routes. We have also intended to alert the traffic police while the students are on their way to ensure their safety,” says Prakash.

Route map the ‘Bicycle Trains’ are being organised on two routes — from Kachani Junction to Kowdiar Square and Sreekaryam to Manaveeyam.It starts  from Kachani Junction at 6.20am and passes through Vattiyoorkavu Police Station at 6.30 am, Maruthumkuzhi (Kochar road) at 6.40am, Edapazhanji at 6.45am, Manaveeyam at 6.55am and Kowdiar Square at 7am. The second train from Sreekaryam begins at 6.15am and goes through Medical College, Ulloor, Kesavadasapuram, Pattom, Kuravankonam, Kowdiar Square and finally ends at Manaveeyam. Other routes to be added include Karamana-Thirumala, Karakulam-Peroorkada, Kamaleshwaram-Manaveeyam.

Safety first
The students will have to adhere to Covid-19 protocol, including keeping a minimum distance of two cycles, wearing breathable masks, carrying hand sanitisers and water bottles, wearing helmets, obeying the traffic rules and signals, respecting other road users, carrying emergency tools and first aid kit. The students should also carry an ID card with emergency contact numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cycle Bicycle Trains
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp