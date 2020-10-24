Ammathottil receives a new infant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Child Welfare Council at Thycaud here has welcomed an infant, the second one this month.The five-day-old baby girl was found left in the hi-tech electronic cradle ‘Ammathottil’ shortly after midnight on Thursday. The baby was named Malala in solidarity with the Nobel prize winner and female education activist Malala Yousafzai, council general secretary Shijukhan J S said. Malala is the third infant to reach Ammathottil after the Covid-related restrictions were imposed.

The baby was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Thycaud where she tested negative for Covid-19.Since the baby’s adoption procedures will begin soon, anyone who has a claim to Malala should contact the child welfare council immediately.On October 14, the Ammathottil received a baby girl who was later named Jwaala. As many as 276 babies have been received at Ammathottil ever since the facility was established in the state.