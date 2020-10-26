Anniversary meet of Kerala NGO for special students conducted on October 25

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Praptha, the NGO-based in the College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, for the welfare of the differently-abled students of the college conducted its Google Meet on Sunday to commemorate its first anniversary.

When it was formed last October, there were 51 differently-abled members, including special needs and visually challenged students. The Praptha is led by Prof V Uma Jyothi, of the college which has currently 30 special students.