STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UDF flays proposed fish auction Bill, feels it will make Matsyafed irrelevant

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy said the ‘black law’ will only push the fishermen to further penury when they are currently reeling under the after-effects of the pandemic.

Published: 26th October 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has decided to take up the protest launched by the RSP against the proposed Kerala Fish Auctioning Marketing and Quality Control Bill which aims to rein in middle men and provide fair prices to fishermen and boat owners.

As per the proposed ordinance, besides the fees already being paid to the state government by the fishing community, an extra five per cent from their earnings would now go to the auction team, fishermen co-operative society, local bodies, fish landing centres and management societies.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy said the ‘black law’ will only push the fishermen to further penury when they are currently reeling under the after-effects of the pandemic. The UDF leadership feels that the ordinance will only bring conflict in the coastal areas. The senior Congress leader highlighted that the management societies are already taking user fees.

“Hence, the decision to charge a further five per cent fund from the fishermens’ income cannot be tolerated. This is happening when they are already paying their taxes. As many as 10 fishing harbours and few landing centres are under the direct control of the government,” said Chandy.

Earlier, UDF convener M M Hassan had said that the UDF will oppose the ordinance to regulate the fish auction and its sale. The UDF leadership has urged the government to withdraw the Bill since it feels that Matsyafed will also be pushed to oblivion.

What happens if the law is enacted
Once the Bill is passed, the fishermen will have to give an affidavit to the consumer stating that he had caught the fish as per law. He should also produce details including the place from where the fish was caught and the method by which it was caught, which the UDF feels is impractical and also is like making fun of the fishing community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSP UDF Kerala Fish Auctioning Marketing Kerala fishermen
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp