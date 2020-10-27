Covid-19 patient, ambulance driver die in Thiruvananthapuram road accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Covid-19 patient and an ambulance driver were killed after the ambulance which was heading to the Medical College Hospital here collided with a tipper lorry at Vembayam around 3 pm on Monday.

The ambulance was ferrying Narayana Pillai, 85, of Thevalakkadu to the MCH when the incident took place. Narayanan Pillai died on the spot.

The driver, Pradeep, 32 of Vembayam who was rushed to a nearby hospital succumbed to his injuries. Venjaramoodu police have registered a case against the lorry driver.

According to police, a speeding tipper lorry which came from the opposite direction spiralled out of control and collided with the ambulance which had reached Thevalakkad junction after negotiating a sharp curve. The bodies have been shifted to the morgue of Medical College Hospital.