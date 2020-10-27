KSRTC cafe buses are getting ready to launch in Thiruvananthapuram

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Consider this. A cafe serving delectable meals on a still KSRTC bus. City residents and tourists will soon be able to relish local cuisine at the ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ set up by the district Kudumbashree Mission in association with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

In an attempt to elevate food experiences in the city, on-wheel restaurants will come up at East Fort and Thampanoor by the end of October.

The kiosks are being set up on buses for Rs 1 lakh with a monthly rent of Rs 20,000 to KSRTC for parking the kiosks on specific areas demarcated. “The venture will increase the employment of Kudumbashree members while providing healthy food,” said K R Shaiju, district coordinator.

Buses being transformed to ‘on-wheels’ facility

Cafe Kudumbashree and nutritious Pink Cafe

While ‘Cafe Kudumbashree’ at Thampanoor will serve ethnic cuisine, ‘Pink Cafe’ at East Fort will focus on steamed meals. “There has been an increase in lifestyle diseases due to the consumption of junk food. Therefore, we have decided to serve steamed food to promote healthy food habits among the public,” said Shaiju. Each cafe unit will be managed by five people—three women and two men.

‘Modified’ buses

The KSRTC buses can accommodate 10 diners in the kiosk and eight outside. The kiosks will function from 6am to 11pm. “Work has already begun and will be completed soon,” said the coordinator. There are plans to set up more such restaurants in Attingal, Vamanapuran, Neyyattinkkara, Nedumangad and Varkala, he added.

Janakeeya hotel, a success

Though Kudumbashree units faced losses due to the pandemic, their catering units have profited through the Janakeeya hotel, an initiative by the city corporation in collaboration with the Kudumbashree Mission during the Covid-19 lockdown. Currently, 64 Janakeeya hotels are functioning in the rural and urban areas of the district. Six more Janakeeya hotels will be added soon.