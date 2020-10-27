Temporary solution for Puthanar’s waste issue

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as efforts are progressing to make the Akkulam - Kovalam waterways navigable, tussle between agencies involved in the project continues. TNIE had recently reported the pathetic state of the canal as the sewage is being dumped into it. However, to immediately resolve this problem, the Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), the SPV of CIAL, roped in by the government to make the waterways navigable, is gearing up to provide sewage connections to the encroachers.

According to the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department, the custodian of the man-made Parvathy Puthanar has assigned overseers to prevent fresh encroachments.

The KWIL and the city corporation have decided to launch a confirmation survey to find out exactly how many houses need sewage connections in the Poonthura, Fort, Sreekanteswaram, Beach and Attipra wards. As per a survey carried out by KWIL, there are around 680 houses along the banks of the canal, regularly discharging sewage directly to the canal.

But then, according to the report submitted by the Urban Affairs Directorate, there are only 524 homes needing sewer connection. Recently, the Corporation and KWIL have decided to carry out a joint confirmation survey to finalise the actual number of homes. “Teams constituted under-five health circles of the civic body along with the team of KWIL will carry out a confirmation survey this week to finalise the number.

The initial plan was to lay sewer lines linking homes to Muttathara Sewage Treatment Plant, but because of land unavailability, we have to drop the C55 crore-project. We have devised a temporary plan estimated at C1.5 crore to prevent further pollution and maintain the canal until the government can rehabilitate the families and acquire the land.