Dip in cases: Officials mull raising number of COVID tests in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of fresh Covid cases in Thiruvananthapuram has been averaging 600-800 for the past few days. However, Tuesday recorded a major drop with only 413 cases. Among the total cases, 288 are infections through local transmission and 12 patients are health workers.

The health department is also looking towards increasing the number of tests to 6,000-7,000 range on a day.

“Earlier, we used to do as many tests as possible but the number will be increased further. We will arrange kiosks across the district for testing swab samples. The average positive case on a day is around 600-800 in recent days and we hope to bring it down further. More tests will give insight into the Covid situation here,” said a top health official.

The taluk supply office in Nedumangad will be shut down for two days after a staff tested positive here. Earlier, many offices including village office and municipal offices had to be temporarily shut down. The situation leading to temporary closure of establishments continue despite strict emphasise in following Covid protocol in offices.

There are 8,587 active cases in the district as on Tuesday. Three deaths have also been confirmed. The deceased are Abdul Rahim (80) from Nettayam, Sreekumar (60) from Anad and Manikandan (42) from Neyyattinkara. As many as 654 recoveries were reported on the day, while 2,200 people have been placed under observation. New micro containment zones, include Pavoorkonam in Kadakkavoor, Arinelloor in Pulimath and Kakkamoola in Kalliyoor.

Dist to bear food expenses of patients

T’Puram: The district administration has decided to bear the food expenses of Covid patients referred from government hospitals to private hospitals.

An order in this regard was issued on Tuesday after the state disaster management authority found the issue pertinent and instructed authorities to ensure the hassle-free discharge of patients from private hospitals.

The cost will be equivalent to the food expense in government hospitals, which is J160 per day for a patient. The district medical officer will hold talks with private hospitals to prepare a separate menu for government hospital-referred patients. For patients who are unable to meet any food expense, the full amount will be paid from the state disaster relief fund as per the prefixed menu available in the institution.