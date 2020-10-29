Kerala Water Authority to rely more on solar power

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority will rely more on solar energy for powering its various establishments which will not only make it self-sufficient but also help slash the massive electricity bills. Water Resources Minister Krishnankutty said solar energy can be sourced by the department by installing solar panels atop its offices.

He was speaking at the inauguration of two 100 kW solar plants installed atop the KWA tanks at Thirumala and Attukal. The inaugural ceremony was held at Observatory Hills on Wednesday. The plants at Thirumala and Attukal have been set up at a cost of Rs 2.12 crore. The power generation here is estimated at 300-400 unit. The construction of a similar plant is now under way at the Observatory.