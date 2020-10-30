STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 death toll in Thiruvananthapuram crosses 400-mark

District Medical Officer K S Shinu said people should take the initiative to protect the elderly and those with comorbidities in their families. 

Published: 30th October 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Covid death toll in the district crossed 400 on Thursday with the confirmation of nine more deaths. The toll now stands at 403.In a bid to bring down the death rate, the health department has emphasised on the effective implementation of reverse quarantine.

“Anyone who goes out should monitor themselves and follow the Covid protocol even when they get back home. A general sense of complacency has settled in now that the cases are going down. That attitude should change. People here, in general, have comorbidities and being cautious is the best way forward,” Shinu said.

On Thursday, 789 people tested positive for Covid, with 625 contracting the infection through local transmission. Eight of them are healthcare workers. There are 8,678 active cases in the district.The nine deceased are Padmavathi Amma (89) from Vanchiyoor, Radha Krishna Pilla (64) from Sreevaraham, Geetha (60) from Pazhavangadi, Mireena Elizabeth (54) from Karikkakom, Jayachandran (67) from Kazhakoottam, Babu (63) from Kanjirampara, Ratheesh (40) from Perumala, Yasoda (73) from Venganoor and Rasheed (82) from Varkala. As many as 880 recoveries were reported on the day while 1,559 people were newly put under observation. 

New test rates in force
T’Puram: The revised rate for Covid tests in private labs has come into effect in the district from Thursday. DMO K S Shinu issued a circular by which RTPCR tests and Truenat tests will cost J2,100, while Gene Xpert test will cost J2,500. Antigen tests will cost J625.

Complaints can be mailed to dmohealthtvm@gmail.com.

