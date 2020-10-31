Sexual abuse of minor: Kerala rights panel orders ACP to probe complaint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday ordered the Shanghumugham ACP to probe the complaint of a woman whose 11-year-old daughter was allegedly sexually abused while staying at a Yatheem Khana at Vallakkadavu here.

The order was issued after the Vanchiyoor police failed to register a case despite a doctor of SAT Hospital advising them to book the accused, the warden of the Yatheem Khana, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

As per the complaint, the gynaecologist had given the advice after noticing bruises on the abdomen of girl, who was brought by her mother after the minor complained of abdominal pain.

The mother, a native of Vattappara, alleged that her daughter was taken to Peroorkada government hospital first and later shifted to SAT Hospital on February 29. Despite the gynaecologist’s recommendation, the police did not register any case, she alleged.

The woman alleged her daughter was shifted to the Yatheem Khana earlier without her consent. She also demanded action against the authorities of the establishment as well as the Child Welfare Committee authorities who took the girl there.

SHRC chairman Justice Antony Dominic directed the ACP to take further action based on the statements of the complainant and all the persons mentioned in the complaint.

A preliminary probe report by the police earlier had stated that the warden had only slapped the girl. A woman SI had also recorded the victim’s statement. However, the complainant alleged the police did not register an FIR and allegedly sabotaged the investigation.