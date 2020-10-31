STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo to reopen on November 3

The authorities are gearing to reopen the iconic Museum and Zoo for the public from Tuesday that has been shut for the public since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Published: 31st October 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

A worker painting circles in front of the cafeteria located inside the zoo premises for ensuring social distancing ahead of its reopening.

A worker painting circles in front of the cafeteria located inside the zoo premises for ensuring social distancing ahead of its reopening on Tuesday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The authorities are gearing to reopen the iconic Museum and Zoo for the public from Tuesday that has been shut for the public since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ever since the outbreak, hundreds of joggers and fitness enthusiasts in the capital had no avenues for jogging, walking and evening activities. 

However, the authorities have laid strict ground rules to ensure the safety of the visitors. Temperature checks will be conducted for all the visitors at the entry point and those with body temperature higher than normal will not be allowed to enter the premises. 

Director of Department of Zoo and Museums S Abu told TNIE that sensor-enabled hand sanitiser dispensers have been installed at various locations inside the premises to facilitate the visitors. He said people coming to the museum should not dump around used masks or spit in the open.  

“The city is slowly limping back to normalcy and we expect everyone to follow the social distancing norms strictly. We cannot allow large groups of people coming together for walking and jogging. Also, we strongly recommend those coming for walking take the same direction to avoid crossing each other,” said S Abu. He said crowding will not be allowed.

There are around 150 to 200 staff working at the Museum and Zoo. “It’s impossible to disinfect the entire premises which sprawl around several acres every day. We may disinfect the public spaces inside the premises twice or thrice a week. We will be putting up posters displaying protocols at multiple spots on the premises,” said S Abu. Kanakakunnu Palace premises--another open space in the city-- will remain shut indefinitely. A senior official said the Tourism Department is not planning to reopen Kanakakunnu Palace premises in the near future.

“The order from the government restricting more than five people to gather at a time in view of the Covid-19 still stands and hence we have decided not to open. Also, we don’t have too many staff at Kanakakunnu Palace to manage the crowd. We may decide to reopen when the state government gives nod to conduct festivals,” said the official.  The official said only three to five staff are on duty at Kanakakunnu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trv museum TVM museum TVM zoo Trivandrum zoo
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp