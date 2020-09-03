IBS Software donates food kits to fishermen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IBS Software, an software company headquartered in the city, donated 500 food kits to fishermen residing in the corporation. The donation was made to the ‘Theerathinu Oru Kaithangu’ programme initiated by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which aims to distribute food kits worth `1,000 to members of the fisherman community most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mathew Joshua, head-executive, relations of IBS Software, handed over the cheque for `5 lakh to Mayor K Sreekumar, on Wednesday. The contribution is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility activities.

“It is commendable that a corporate firm with proven credentials is recognising the needs of society and pledging support to the deserving in such troubled times. I would like to thank the management of IBS Software and its employees for this noble gesture,” said the Mayor.