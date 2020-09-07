Sexual abuse complaint against health worker in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vellarada police have registered a sexual harassment case against a health worker based on a complaint lodged by a woman who was under home quarantine. The case has been transferred to Pangode police as the crime occurred in this station limit. The Pangode police have recorded the case and began a probe.

According to police, the incident occurred when the complainant, a native of Kulathupuzha approached him to secure a clearance certificate to release from quarantine. As per the complaint, the victim went to the house of the health worker seeking the certificate as the accused informed her to come home.

So when she arrived at his home, he sexually harassed her, the complaint said.