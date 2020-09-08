Promotion, transfer of medical college doctors delayed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the medical sector itself is going through a challenging phase, the transfer and promotion of Medical College doctors is getting delayed causing concern among these doctors. The delay in promotions have left spots of 45 professors unfilled across the state for four months now. In a statement issued on Monday, Kerala Government Medical College Teacher’s Association (KGMCTA) alleged that the delay in transfer of doctors despite the transfer draft being ready almost a month back is equal to denial of justice.

“There will be no shortages as the doctors who are transferred will be replaced in the general transfer. Many of the doctors have been waiting for a return to their home towns. Despite the order being ready, delaying them in these testing times is a denial of justice they deserve.

They have waited for years to get the transfer and now it’s being delayed which is unfair. The promotions also need to be done as soon as possible to avoid further difficulties. We urge the government and health department to speed up the procedure,” said Dr Suresh Babu, state president, KGMCTA.