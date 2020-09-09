STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SIT report on Secretariat fire likely in two days

Manoj Abraham told TNIE that the team could submit the report once the reports from forensic and electrical officers are ready.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Fire that broke out at the protocol division of the General Administration Department on August 25 (file pic)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team led by ADGP (Headquarters) Manoj Abraham probing the fire incident in Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram will submit the report on the findings to the state government after getting the reports from chief electrical officer and forensic department. Sources said the police team would submit the report within two days once the forensic and electrical officer’s reports are submitted to the probe team. 

Manoj Abraham told TNIE that the team could submit the report once the reports from forensic and electrical officers are ready. “We are waiting for the report. As soon as we get the report, we will submit the final report to the government in the coming days,” he said. According to the officer, as many as 10,000 pages of various files had been partially burnt. He said, however, all the destroyed files have equivalent soft copies in the e-file system. 

“Though many of the files were burnt, there is nothing to worry as all the lost files have e-copies,” Abraham said. The categorisation of files are in progress with the help of 13 officers from various departments. The team said all the files are pertaining to the government notifications to various departments. The team had also scanned the damaged files to store safely in the e-file system.The fire broke out at the protocol division of the General Administration department on August 25, in which several office files were gutted.

It occurred at a time when the working of the protocol office was under the scanner after it emerged that officials here had made lapses while dealing with diplomatic baggage destined for the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.The fire was first noted in one of the computers by 5 pm. Shortly, it engulfed a portion of the office. Due to Covid-related restrictions, only two employees were present there at that time.
Though the fire was doused within 15 minutes, the files stored in racks nearby were gutted. The incident triggered strong reactions from opposition parties, who claimed that the fire outbreak was staged to sabotage the ongoing probe into gold smuggling case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secretariat fire SIT
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp