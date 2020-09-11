Thekkady hotel bags award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poetree Sarovar Portico, Thekkady, has bagged the ‘2020 Travellers’ Choice Best of The Best’ Award, making it one among the 25 top-rated hotels and resorts in India to win this sought-after laurel. The award is conferred by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel site. The ‘Best of the Best’ award celebrates the most exceptional, highest-rated properties around the world from the over 8.7 million businesses listed on Tripadvisor.