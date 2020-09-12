STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
494 test Covid positive in Capital district, infection sources of 83 unknown

As many as 308 recoveries were also reported. As many as 3,649 people are currently under hospital isolation in the district.

Published: 12th September 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 494 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Friday including three deaths. The deceased are Jyothismathi Amma (75), Biju (47) from Pattom and Nadeera Samad ( 66) from Kilimanoor. As many as 15 health workers also tested positive for Covid.

In the city, fresh cases were reported from several clusters including Muttathara (11), Thirumala (8),  Karamana (10),  Manacaud (9),  Thrikkannapuram (8), Manikyavilakom (7) and Poonthura (4). The new bout of infections after the numbers going down drastically for over a month now is a major concern here. While the increase in number of Covid cases through unknown sources of infection has gone up in the district in general, such cases being reported from former active clusters like Manacaud and Poonthura are also worrying signs. On Friday alone, 83 cases of infection with unknown sources have been reported.

In the outskirts, Balaramapuram (7), Mylachal (6), Kunnathukal (5), Karakulam, Dhanuvachapuram, Parasuvaikkal and Kattakada also reported new fresh cases. On Friday, 1,085 people are newly under observation in the district. As many as 308 recoveries were also reported. As many as 3,649 people are currently under hospital isolation in the district.

New containment zones
The district administration has announced 10 new containment zones on Friday. Punnaikkamugal and Chanthavila in T’Puram corporation, Bhajanamadom in Kadakkavoor panchayat, Ambalathinvila Lakshamveedu SC/ST colony and office ward in Vilavoorkal panchayat, Idathara and Manjamala in Pothencode panchayat, Kallazhi in Varkala municipality, Vattaparambu and Kamukinkottukonam in Ottasekharamangalam are the new containment zones. Meanwhile, the containment restrictions in some regions have been lifted. 

