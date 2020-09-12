Forest department announces life insurance for temporary frontline staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest Minister K Raju on Friday announced an insurance scheme for temporary field staff in the Forest Department who work on the frontlines in the state. The minister said that the state government currently provides an insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh who lose their lives in the line of duty. He said the decision was taken in the wake of recent accidents involving temporary staff working on wildlife duty in various forests.

It is learnt that three out of the seven forest officials who lost lives while on duty where temporary staff.

Addressing the families of deceased forest officials on the occasion of Forest Marty’s Day, the minister added that the new scheme will cover all the temporary staff working in the wild who put their lives in danger everyday.

September 11 is observed as National Forest Marty’s Day to remember the sacrifice of those who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife across the country. Minister Raju expressed solidarity with the families on the solemn occasion and extended his full support to them. Appreciating the efforts of the staff guarding protected areas of the forest, the minister said that the government has doubled the compensation for families of the forest officers who succumb to wildlife attacks.