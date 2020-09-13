Twin murder case: Cops get crucial info on mystery person involved in hatching conspiracy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the Venjaramoodu twin murder case has begun tracing a person who supposedly informed the victims Midhilaj and Mohammed Haq hours before the incident that Congress workers led by Sajeev would attack them at Thembamoodu Junction. The investigating team led by Attingal DySP S Y Suresh has started verifying the call list of the victims and the accused to identify him. “We have received vital information about a person who could have been involved in the entire conspiracy. Call lists of both the victims and the accused are being verified and we will soon nab him,” Suresh told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the four accused in the case were taken to the crime spot on Saturday for evidence collection. On Friday, police got the custody of second accused Ansar and Unni for further interrogation. The probe team has already received evidence that the incident was a planned encounter following a three-month-long confrontation between the Congress and DYFI workers.

Both groups had planned an encounter at Thembamoodu on the fateful day. Sajeev, key accused in the murder case, was attacked first resulting in the murder. DYFI men Midhilaj, 30, and Haq, 24, were murdered while they were going to the former’s house on August 30. Nine persons, including key accused Sajeev, have been arrested by police in the case.