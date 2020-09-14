STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala minister KT Jaleel returns to Thiruvananthapuram amid protests from Opposition youth outfits

Though the workers staged a sit-in on the road, the police arrested them and they were herded into the police vehicle.

Published: 14th September 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police lathicharging Yuva Morcha workers who protested in front of the Secretariat on Saturday

Police lathicharging Yuva Morcha workers who protested in front of the Secretariat on Saturday. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOLLAM: Tension prevailed in front of the official residence of Higher education Minister KT Jaleel  here late on Sunday after the Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha workers staged a protest demanding his resignation when he got back from Malappuram. Jaleel had faced a spate of protest while en route from his residence at Valanchery  to Thiruvananthapuram in his official vehicle. 

At Kollam, the workers hurled a rotten egg at the official vehicle when the minister reached Karunagappally. Further on at Parippally, where the Thiruvananthapuram district begins, Jaleel’s official vehicle and the accompanying police vehicle were waylaid by Yuva Morcha workers by parking another vehicle across in front. 

However, the police caned the workers and removed the vehicle clearing the way for the minister. The Parippally police arrested four activists - Abhijith, Vaishnav, Vipin and Praveen - who have been charged with attempt to murder.

Finally, when the minister swept into his official residence around 9 30pm, Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists marched towards the residence raising slogans against him. When they tried to gatecrash his residence,  they were blocked by the police who later caned some of the workers to disperse them. 

Though the workers staged a sit-in on the road, the police arrested them and they were herded into the police vehicle. A large battalion of police led by the cantonment assistant commissioner is stationed in front of the official residence as part of the security. 

They have been booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 283 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertained to various offences including unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, an official said.

Four arrested on charges of attempt to murder

The police caned the workers and removed the vehicle clearing the way for the minister. The Parippally police arrested four activists — Abhijith, Vaishnav, Vipin and Praveen— who have been charged with attempt to murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Jaleel KT Jaleel protests KT Jaleel resignation Youth Congress BJYM Kerala
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp