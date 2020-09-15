STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CJM court sends summons to former associates of Balabhaskar

A source said if their consent can be obtained, the test will be conducted this week at CBI office here.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Balabhaskar

Late violinist Balabhaskar (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Judicial Magistrate court here on Monday issued summons to the late violinist Balabhaskar’s former associates Prakashan Thampi, Vishnu Somasundaram, driver Arjun and witness Kalabhavan Soby seeking their willingness to undergo polygraph test in connection with the musician’s death in a car crash on September 25, 2018. They were directed  to appear in person before the court on Wednesday. The summons was issued on the basis of a petition filed by the CBI last week.   

Sleuths led by CBI DySP (Thiruvananthapuram unit) T P Anandakrishnan decided to conduct lie detector test following the contradictions in the statements given by the ex-associates and the witness. A source said if their consent can be obtained, the test will be conducted this week at CBI office here.

Meanwhile, the CBI will record the statement of musician Stephen Devassy on Saturday. CBI believes that subjecting Prakashan Thampi, Vishnu, Arjin and Soby to polygraph test is crucial to getting more clarity in the  case. C K Unni, father of Balabhaskar, had alleged the involvement of Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram - arrested in connection with the seizure of 25kg of smuggled gold at Trivandrum airport in May - in his son’s death. In the accident, the violinist and his daughter were killed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balabhaskar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp