CJM court sends summons to former associates of Balabhaskar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Judicial Magistrate court here on Monday issued summons to the late violinist Balabhaskar’s former associates Prakashan Thampi, Vishnu Somasundaram, driver Arjun and witness Kalabhavan Soby seeking their willingness to undergo polygraph test in connection with the musician’s death in a car crash on September 25, 2018. They were directed to appear in person before the court on Wednesday. The summons was issued on the basis of a petition filed by the CBI last week.

Sleuths led by CBI DySP (Thiruvananthapuram unit) T P Anandakrishnan decided to conduct lie detector test following the contradictions in the statements given by the ex-associates and the witness. A source said if their consent can be obtained, the test will be conducted this week at CBI office here.

Meanwhile, the CBI will record the statement of musician Stephen Devassy on Saturday. CBI believes that subjecting Prakashan Thampi, Vishnu, Arjin and Soby to polygraph test is crucial to getting more clarity in the case. C K Unni, father of Balabhaskar, had alleged the involvement of Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram - arrested in connection with the seizure of 25kg of smuggled gold at Trivandrum airport in May - in his son’s death. In the accident, the violinist and his daughter were killed.