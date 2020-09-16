Jayarajan’s wife serves notice on Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister EP Jayarajan’s wife PK Indira on Tuesday served a legal notice on Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala.The notice said Chennithala raised false allegations against her during a press conference as part of a deliberate attempt to defame her before the society. She demanded the Opposition leader to retract the allegations. If not, civil and criminal proceedings would be initiated against him seeking compensation to the tune of `50 lakh, she said.

Chennithala deliberately made such false statements, which should not have come from a prominent political leader, she said. In her notice, Indira added that her son would take legal action against Chennithala for levelling against allegations against him.Chennithala had alleged that Indira went to the bank and checked the bank locker while she was in quarantine.