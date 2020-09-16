Talk series by Women’s College get a huge response

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pandemic may have put an end to all academical activities in the state, however, teachers of the Hindi department of Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, have come up with a special weekly talk series involving critics, researchers, media professionals and writers to aid researchers and scholars here.

According to the organisers, the talk series, being organised on the Google Meet online platform, is getting good response from across the country. So far, around seven talk series have been conducted. Around 250 people can take part at a time. The huge response has prompted the organisers to air the talk series on Facebook Live too. Writer and screenplay writer Uday Prakash will be the next guest. As many as 800 people have already registered so far.