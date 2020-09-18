STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases surge in Capital district, 820 more test positive

90 of the new patients under 15 yrs; 721 people infected through local spread; cases expected to increase further in coming days

Published: 18th September 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:19 AM

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid-19 cases in district spiralled out of control with 820 fresh cases and three deaths reported on Thursday. Among the fresh cases, 721 contracted the infection through local contact while the source of infection of 83 people remained unknown. The deceased were Nizamuddeen (49) from Kottappuram, Jayakumari (63) from Pappanamcode and Zainulabdeen (67) from Kallattumukku.

Five police officers at Karamana police station tested positive on Thursday adding to the increasing tally in Karamana. They are now under treatment at a CFLTC in Vattiyoorkavu. Fifteen health workers are also among the patients who tested positive. Cases surrounding establishments increase here with more cases being reported in old age homes and offices. A top official in the health department said violation of Covid protocol is taking place even in hospitals. “Those in non-Covid care are not following the restrictions. In offices people eat together. The restrictions on dressing rooms are not followed,” said the official. Among the new patients, 90 are under the age of 15 while 138 are aged above 60. The district also reported 547 recoveries.

