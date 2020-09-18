Governor Arif Mohammad Khan inaugurates ‘cOcOn 2020’ cybersecurity conference

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate cOcOn 2020 - the cybersecurity and hacking conference - being organised jointly by Kerala Police, the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB) and the Information Security Research Association - at a function to be held on Friday at 9.45 am. ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is also the organising committee vice-chairman, will welcome the delegates taking part in the two-day event.

The conference aims at spreading awareness on information security, data protection and privacy. The event aims at proving a platform for various corporate and government organisations including various investigation agencies, research organisations for better coordination in making the cyber world safe and better. The virtual conference will feature many eminent personalities from the field. National security advisor of Government of India Ajit Doval will also address the conference.

