Local body election: Reservation wards to be chosen from Sept 28

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has issued notification for choosing the reservation wards ahead of the local body election. The wards would be selected based on draw of lots. It will be held for 941 gram panchayats and 86 municipalities from September 28 to October 1. The draw of lots for block panchayats and district panchayats will be held on October 5. The selection for six corporations will be held on September 28, 30 and October 6.

Respective district collectors will hold the selection for gram panchayats and district panchayats. While urban affairs director will draw lots for corporations, regional joint director will draw lots for municipalities.