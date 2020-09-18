Organ transplant surgeries resume

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The impact of Covid-19 pandemic had adversely affected non-Covid chronic ailments that require surgeries, including organ transplants. However, with the government issuing various guidelines and the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Notto) protocols enabling safe transplantation even during Covid-19, the last two month’s witnessed an average of around 20-25 transplants per month. This is against a pre-lockdown average of 40-50 transplants per month in Thiruvananthapuram.