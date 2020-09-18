STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two bodies of youths who went missing at beach in Thiruvananthapuram found, search on for two more 

According to coastal police, the four went missing in the rough waves in the sea around 6 pm when they ventured for a bath.

Published: 18th September 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two bodies of the four youths who went missing in the sea off Azhimala near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram were found early Friday. One body was found near Panathura, Thiruvallam while the other near Kovalam.

The bodies are yet to be identified as they were found in a decomposed state by the coastal police and marine enforcement during search. The officers shifted the bodies to the morgue of the medical college hospital. 

Four members among 10 youths have gone missing while bathing in the Azhimala beach on Thursday evening. They are identified as Johnson Cleetus, 25; Sabu George, 23; Manu Napoleon, 23 and Santhosh Varghese, 25. 

According to coastal police, the four went missing in the rough waves in the sea around 6 pm when they ventured for a bath. The search is in progress to trace the other missing youths. 

However, the other six youths had a narrow escape. They were gathered at the beach as part of the send-off party for Cleetus who was about to leave for London on Friday.

