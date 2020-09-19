STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rapid Covid spread in Capital district, 926 infected, most in city

767 contract virus through local transmission; eight more inmates of Santhimandiram in Vettinad test positive

Published: 19th September 2020 04:51 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: COVID-19 cases continued to rise rapidly in the district, with 926 fresh cases being reported on Friday, the highest single-day spike till date. Three deaths were also reported on the day which saw local transmission cases accounting for 767 infections. The deceased, include Pratapachandran, 75, from Thirumala, Rajan, 53, from Balaramapuram and Mercy, 72, from Poonthura. The number of infections where the original source is not known too witnessed a rise sparking concern.

Cases within the city limits showed a major spike, with 37 cases being reported from the Medical College region alone. Muttathara reported 33 cases and Manacaud(18) followed by Vallakadavu(17). Anayara(7), Nemom(6), Vizhinjam and Thirumala(4) and Pattom and Poojappura(8). In the district’s rural areas, Balaramapuram (17), Neyyattinkara (11), Navaikkulam (10), Parasuvaikkal (7), Varkala (6) and Parassala (4) also reported new cases. Eight more inmates of Santhimandiram in Vettinad, where over a hundred people had tested positive earlier, were confirmed with Covid infection.

Among the patients who tested positive, 101 are under the age of 15 while 153 are aged above 60. On Friday, 2,014 people are newly under observation in the district, with 418 recoveries also reported. As many as 4,014 people are currently in hospital isolation and 20,883 in home quarantine. Seven hundred and twenty samples were sent for testing, with 601 results received on the day. Thirty-seven people who needed psychological support called up the mental health helpline while 4,658 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support. The collectorate control room received 113 calls. In all, 641 people are in institutional quarantine in 72 centres.

