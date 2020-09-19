Rule violations and fatalities haunt Muthalapozhi harbour

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boats set out for fishing from the estuary at Muthalapozhi  fishing harbour in Thiruvananthapuram ,B P Deepu

By Unnikrishnan S 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muthalapozhi beach, a picturesque location 17 kilometres away from Technopark, is a favourite spot for city residents. People park their vehicles under the bridge that connects Perumathura and Thazhampally and walk half a kilometre on the breakwater that starts at the edge of Anchuthengu lake and extends towards the seaside. 

But the breakwater constructed to facilitate the harbour has become a death knell for fishermen. Over the last six years, close to 50 fishermen lost their lives and had their boats destroyed by the strange wave pattern. There were four deaths in two separate incidents in the region in last week alone. The fishermen community blames the unscientific construction of the breakwater for the strange behaviour of the sea. According to them, the impact of the construction is felt in nearby locations, especially Anchuthengu located on the northern side of the harbour. 

“The harbour and its northern side of the coast have become dangerous due to the unscientific placement of rocks on the breakwater,” said National Fish Workers Forum general secretary T Peter. According to him, the construction was carried out without properly studying the wave pattern in the region. A sand bar was naturally formed at the spot connecting the sea and the lake. The rocks placed to check the waves have altered the wave pattern and the narrow pathway between the breakwater has become tricky for small boats. The issue was pointed out well in advance by the local residents.

Though the government made multiple efforts to remove sand and rocks, it was never completed. A few fishermen living in Anchuthengu and other fishing villages on the Northern side have stopped using the harbour and instead, use their respective coasts. But it is a risky decision, as the sea accidents are common during the rough season. “We feel the impact of the sea at our fishing villages up to Poonthura,” said Valerian Issac, district president of Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation.

Around 400 boats operate out of the harbour that attracts large boat operators, which is an added disadvantage for fishermen using smaller boats. “We have resisted the exploitative fishing practices in Thiruvananthapuram. But the harbour facilitates their operations here,” said Peter. He was among the leaders who led the agitation demanding the construction of a harbour in the 1980’s. Trawlers using banned fishing equipment such as ring seine nets have started surfacing in the harbour. According to the fishing community, marine enforcement and coastal police had been inactive despite the widespread violations. 

YEARS OF NEGLECT
● The fishermen community blames the unscientific construction of the breakwater for the strange behaviour of the sea
● Around 400 boats operate out of the harbour that attracts large boat operators, which is an added disadvantage for fishermen using smaller boats

