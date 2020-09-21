STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

20 police personnel, including ACP, test positive for COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram

Balram Kumar Upadhyay, the city police commissioner, was advised to observe home quarantine after his personal security officer was among the infected.

Published: 21st September 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala police, Kerala rains

A cop braving rains uses a shield to save self from heavy showers in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 20 police personnel, including an assistant commissioner, in the state capital, were tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Balram Kumar Upadhyay, the city police commissioner, was advised to observe home quarantine after his personal security officer was among the infected. For the time being, south zone IG Hatshita Attaluri will be in-charge of the city police commissionerate in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Cantonment ACP DC Suneesh Babu, who is in-charge of locations around Secretariat and had been controlling the recent protests in the vicinity, has also tested positive for the virus. It was his official vehicle that was used to remove protesting Congress leaders Shafi Parambil and KS Sabarinathan last week. The leaders were taken into custody later in the day. 

The police officer also attended the Chief Minister's function to unveil the statue of Sree Narayanaguru at Kanakakunnu Palace ground, hours before the test results were announced on Monday.

Seven police officers, among the 50 tested in the Special Armed Police camp in the city, were found to be infected. As many as 11 police officers from Thumba police station were also tested positive three days after the first case was reported.
 

More from Thiruvananthapuram
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police Thiruvananthapuram Police COVID-19 Coronavirus Balram Kumar Upadhyay
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp