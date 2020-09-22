533 new Covid cases in Capital district, 4 deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Officials of Attingal municipality went into self-quarantine after a staffer tested positive on Monday. The staffer who is a Kizhuvilam panchayat native, is a member of the Green Army and was an active worker. Meanwhile, eight members in a family in Kilimanoor tested positive during routine tests done at Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.

On the day, 533 fresh cases were reported in the district, including four deaths. Among them, 394 cases are infections through local transmission while the source of infection remains unknown in 103 cases. In an alarming trend, the number of infections with no known source continues to go up. A total of 31 health workers are also among the confirmed cases on Monday.The deceased are Somasekharan, 73, from Nedumangad, Bhageerathi Amma, 82, from Thirumala, Ramani, 65, from Rasalpuram and Suresh Babu, 57, from Karikkakom. Despite less number of tests on Sunday, the district still topped the list in new Covid cases proving an indicator of the spread of the virus here.

Among the patients who tested positive, 104 are under the age of 15 while 47 are aged above 86.As of Monday, 1,747 people are newly under observation in the district. 519 recoveries were also reported in the district. As many as 3,995 people are currently under hospital isolation due to symptoms while a total of 22,051 people are under home quarantine in the district.