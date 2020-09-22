Residents’ associations to pitch in for contact tracing

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Solving the human resource crisis in Covid resistance is a herculean task for the state.Since Thiruvananthapuram is one of the worst-hit districts with over 7,000 active Covid-19 cases, the authorities are gearing up to rope in residents’ associations for carrying out contact tracing and investigation. Ever since the process was decentralised, the urban primary health centres (UPHC) in the district have been struggling to handle the spiralling caseload in their respective jurisdictions.

A senior official of the district administration said that there is a severe staff crunch at the Urban PHCs here. “Unlike other centres, urban PHCs are short-staffed. Earlier, contact tracing and investigation were done by a special team under the District Medical Officer (DMO). After the process was decentralised, training sessions were held for the medical officers and staff of the primary and community health centres. But the UPHCs are struggling, hence we decided to deploy local residents for contact tracing,” said an official.

The executive added that Thiruvananthapuram will be the first district in the state to deploy civilians for Covid containment activities. “Civilians would be used for surveillance activities. Also, in the future, if another pandemic breaks out, the PHCs and CHCs would be more equipped. The decentralisation of contact tracing and investigation would prove to be beneficial,” said a senior official. The plan is to utilise local volunteers for data entry and contact tracing. “The local residents will have more knowledge about affected people and this would make the process of contract tracing easier. Currently, all information is being collected by the medical officer and his staff,” said the official. Authorities are planning to appoint a separate nodal officer for civilian-involved investigations.

There are around 1,000 residents’ association under the corporation. According to the health authorities, Covid cases are likely to spike in the coming week. Paraniyam Devakumar, patron of Federation of Residents’ Association, Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT), said that they have formed public health brigades to watch crowding in localities. “We will extend full support. Containing the pandemic is the need of the hour, we are ready to get involved,” said Devakumar.