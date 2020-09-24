Coastal areas no longer in containment zone list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa on Wednesday removed coastal regions from the list of containment zones. While restrictions associated with containment zones will be lifted from Thursday, regions with more positive cases will still be classified as micro containment zones. “We had completely locked down the coastal area due to the spike in cases. Though generally some of the restrictions are being lifted, strict adherence to curbs must continue in the micro zones,’ said the collector.

The micro containment zones, include Mudippura, Puthennada and Valiyapalli wards of Anchuthengu panchayat, Kochuthope, St Xavier’s lane and Velankanni Junction in Beemapally, Azad Nagar and Balan Nagar in Manikyavilakom SM Lock and Moonnattumukku in Puthenthura, Mannottukonam and Mannakkallu in Kottukal panchayat and Vengadambu ward in Kulathoor panchayat. Restrictions will also apply to regions nearby.

New containment zones have also been announced which include ward 14 in Pulimath panchayat, ward 12 in Kilimanoor panchayat, ward 13 in Perumkadavila panchayat, Valiyasala division, Latha Nagar Settlement colony in Ponnumangalam division and Naduvom in Karakkamandapam within the city corporation limits.