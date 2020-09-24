STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Move to post doctors outside MCH draws ire

 Government medical college doctors have decried attempts to post them to other facilities in the district. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government medical college doctors have decried attempts to post them to other facilities in the district. The Kerala Government Medical College Teacher’s Association (KGMCTA) demanded the withdrawal of the decision. The doctors registered their protest after a move to post doctors from the medical college to Pangappara Integrated Health Care Centre came to light. 

“Currently, doctors in medical colleges are engaged in Covid duty, lab work and also work in CFLTC’s. There are many pending vacancies for medical college doctors at the moment. Since all are working in the three-tier system, many doctors are also under quarantine after their duty period,” said Dr Suresh Babu, president KGMCTA. Association representatives say that deploying the doctors in other facilities will derail the functioning of the MCHs, including Covid care. 
 

