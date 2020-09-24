Pipinmoodu-Golf Links road in need of repair

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have put the brakes on many key road projects in the state capital. Though some of the maintenance works resumed after the lockdown, a number of roads in the city remain to be in a dilapidated condition. The Pipinmoodu-Golf Links Road, which is a major road that connects Kowdiar has been in a bad condition for many years, troubling the residents and commuters.

With heavy rain lashing the city recently, the condition of the road has worsened and it has become a nightmare for motorists when it rains. According to Krishna Kumar, secretary, Kadappathala Nagar Residents Association, the road’s condition has been terrible for close to 15 years. “The road has been in a shambles for years and no work has been done which would permanently rectify the condition. Hundreds of commuters use the stretch as it is a shortcut to Kowdiar. Despite repeated complaints, no action has yet been taken,” says Krishna Kumar.

Residents in the vicinity complain that accidents have become a frequent occurrence on the stretch. “Funds were granted and the work was set to start when K Muraleedharan was the MLA of Vattiyoorkavu constituency but that never happened. The material was offloaded on the road as the work was slated to begin. However, later, the contractors took it away,” adds Krishna Kumar. “The road will be completely damaged if the maintenance work doesn’t start soon. We are going to meet MLA V K Prasanth to raise our concerns.”

Rajendran Nair, who runs a shop on the road says potholes are the main threat. “The road is flooded when it rains and the motorists aren’t aware of the potholes. Many two-wheeler riders meet with accidents. Waterlogging is frequent as the road isn’t at a higher level,” he adds.

According to a senior PWD official, the maintenance work was delayed due to the rains and is expected to begin by next week. “We have laid a bituminous macadam (BC) coat on Golf Links Road all the way to Uday Palace Convention Centre. The rest of the work on the road was not taken up as a pipeline repair by the Kerala Water Authority was pending. It isn’t feasible to continue road repair work when it rains.”