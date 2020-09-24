STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State Crime Branch takes over probe into Ramsi suicide case

Ramsi’s family had earlier approached the Kollam City police commissioner seeking investigation by the Crime Branch as they were unhappy with the probe conducted by the local police.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 01:16 PM

Ramsi was found hanging in her bedroom on September 3.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch on Wednesday took over the probe into the suicide of 24-year-old Ramsi at Kottiyam in Kollam district. SP K G Simon will oversee the investigation which was handed over to the Crime Branch following an order issued by state police chief Loknath Behera earlier in the day. Earlier, the Kollam district crime branch had been in charge of the inquiry after the Kottiyam police which initially probed the case handed over the investigation on Sunday. 

Ramsi’s family had earlier approached the Kollam City police commissioner seeking investigation by the Crime Branch as they were unhappy with the probe conducted by the local police. After Harris, her fiance, backtracked from marriage—he and Ramsi had got engaged last year  following a eight-year-long courtship — the latter killed herself  earlier this month. 

The police have arrested Harris for alleged rape, abetment to suicide and forcing Ramsi to undergo abortion at a hospital in Tamil Nadu after she became pregnant with his child. He had accompanied her to hospital after obtaining a fake marriage certificate. Harris’ family members too have come under the scanner following Ramsi’s death.

Comments

