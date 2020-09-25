Bharat Bhavan to pay tribute to poet Ayyappa Panicker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bharat Bhavan, a cultural institution set up in 1984 by the government of Kerala, will pay tribute to legendary Malayalam poet and literary critic Ayyappa Panicker by organising a special online cultural event titled ‘Vayanayum Punarvayanayum’ based on his work on Friday.

Poet Dominic J Kattoor will present the poems of Panicker at the event which will kick off at 7pm. Various dignitaries including actor Nedumudy Venu, poet Sachithanandan and Pramod Payyannur, member of Bharat Bhavan will speak on the occasion. The event will feature speeches from dignitaries on various topics surrounding the life and work of the late poet.

Interpretation of Panicker’s poems, his influence on young readers and writers are some of the subjects which will be discussed. The event will be live-streamed on the official Facebook page Bharat Bhavan and Department of Culture, Kerala. The programme would also be made available on Bharat Bhavan’s YouTube channel.