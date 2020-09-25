STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free food kit distribution for Sep-Dec period begins

Eight essential items including chickpeas, sugar, atta and coconut oil are included in the Supplyco food kits.

Published: 25th September 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has begun distribution of free food kits to around 88.42 lakh families as part of its promise to provide provisions free of cost to all ration card holders from September to December to tide over the impact of the Covid-induced pandemic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a similar initiative was undertaken by the government in in the initial days of lockdown and also during Onam season. In addition to 88 lakh families, 26 lakh students and one lakh fishermen were also provided with the kits earlier. The government has decided to extend the scheme by another four months, said Pinarayi. 

Eight essential items including chickpeas, sugar, atta and coconut oil are included in the Supplyco food kits. Along with the free food kit, rice and other essential items are being supplied at a subsidised price by Supplyco, Consumerfed and Horticorp.

This is in addition to the regular supply of free ration through PDS shops for eligible beneficiaries, said the chief minister.Funds to the tune of `1,000 crore was spent from the state exchequer to provide free food kits to 86 lakh families during the lockdown. This is in addition to the foodgrains specially promised by the Central government.
 

