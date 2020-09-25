Seven new schools in KTU for master’s prog & research

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven new schools will come up under the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) which will offer PG and research programmes, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told reporters here on Thursday.School of Mechanical Sciences and Technology, School of Building Sciences and Technology, School of Electrical Sciences and Technology, School of Communication Sciences and Technology, School of Computer Sciences and Technology, School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Research and School of Basic Sciences and Humanities will be come up at the varsity, he said.

The government will sanction around 40 new teaching posts as part of the creation of new schools, Jaleel said, adding, the new units will become functional from the current academic year. According to him, the process of acquiring land for setting up the varsity’s permanent headquarters is under way at Vilappilsala here and work on the administrative block will be taken up during the inaugural phase beginning in November.

