Cops checking call records of KM Abhijith

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pothencode panchayat president K Venugopalan Nair. 

Published: 26th September 2020 04:47 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Pothencode police registered a case against KSU state president KM Abhijith in connection with allegedly giving false identity to the health workers when he was subjected to a Covid test, the cops have started examining his call details in the last two weeks. The police said the phone call verification is to check whether he had made any deliberate attempt to give a false name and bogus address to the health workers when the test was conducted in Pothencode panchayat office on Wednesday. The signature on the consent letter given to the health workers before the antigen test will also be verified in the coming days. 

“We are currently tracking the call list of Abhijith. It will also help us check whether he had direct contact with any others during the quarantine period. Similarly, we will check the signature to verify whether he or someone else had signed on the consent form,” said Pothencode Inspector D Gopi, . On Thursday, the police registered a case against Abhijith invoking relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and the charge of impersonation. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pothencode panchayat president K Venugopalan Nair. 

The complaint stated that Abhijith had given his name as Abhi M K to the health workers who were conducting tests at the panchayat office and he had also given the residential address of KSU state secretary Bahul Krishna as his own. Abhijith was involved in the protest in front of the Secretariat demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel last week. 

