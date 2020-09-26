Domestic workers protest Centre’s neglect

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Domestic workers staged a protest against the Centre for not including them in any of the labour reforms. Recently, the Centre passed labour bills which promise social security, occupational safety, health insurance and better conditions for the most working population. However, domestic workers were not included.

Recently, the Self-Employed Women’s Union staged a dharna to express their protest and has threatened to intensify their agitation in the coming days, demanding the protection of the livelihood of scores of domestic workers. “From what we know, domestic workers are not properly defined in the labour code. We are awaiting documentation regarding the same. After studying the details, we will intensify our protest,” said Sonia Geoge, SEWA state secretary. Some of the demands raised by SEWA Union include the implementation of urban employee guarantee scheme and compensation for the lost days’ work.